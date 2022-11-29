Glasgow’s dog-friendly five-star hotel to give pets luxury spa

A hotel in Scotland has launched a time-limited festive treat for dogs this year, with owners allowed to treat their pets to a luxury break. Kimpton Blythswood Square hotel in Glasgow has devised The Ultimutt Treat to provide dogs with a five-star experience. The “pup-centred wellness experience” will see the pets treated as guests and showered with affection alongside their owners.

Kimpton Blythswood launched its scheme today, with bookings priced at £99 each and available between January 3 and 31 next year.

Both hotel residents and non-residents can take advantage of the treatment, which starts with owners.

Dogs rest while their human companions receive a 30-minute express facial or massage targeting stress and tension areas.

Once their treatment is over, the owners and hotel treatment experts focus on the dogs.

READ MORE: Council wants to fine dog owners £100 for not carrying poo bags