Google issues another urgent Chrome alert! Check your PC and Mac

If you use Chrome to search the web, watch YouTube and check your daily dose of emails then beware. Google has issued another urgent alert to all users and it’s vital that you check your Chrome browser is fully up to date and running the very latest version. The reason for the urgency is that a bug has been found that’s been given the dreaded zero-day rating.

This is the worst type of flaw as it basically means it’s possible – and highly likely – the glitch is already known to criminals and is being used right now to attack PCs with both Windows and macOS affected.

It’s because of that rating that Google has worked so quickly to push out a fix as once PCs are fully updated hackers will no longer be able to target the flaw.

It’s now vitally important that all users check their Windows laptops and Macbooks to make sure things are upgraded to the very latest version.

Anyone using Windows will be safe once they have 107.0.5304.121/.122 installed and Mac users need to check for Chrome 107.0.5304.121.

You can check your current version of Chrome by simply launching the browser, then clicking Chrome from the menu bar and tapping About Chrome – here you’ll see what is installed and if any upgrades are available.