Gotham Knights Heroic Assault time, new co-op mode and Starro

Gotham Knights is about to get a major update, adding a brand new co-op mode, a new villain and lots more. Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, the Gotham Knights Heroic Assault update has a November 29 release date and a 4pm GMT UK launch time. The biggest new addition is the Heroic Assault four-player mode, which sees players team up to battle through 30 floors of bad guys.

WB Games explains more: “Heroic Assault is an upcoming gameplay mode that is separate from the main story campaign.

“The standalone mode supports up to four players in online co-op and provides a dedicated arena-like environment with specific objectives to complete and enemies to defeat on each floor (30 floors total).”

Unfortunately, the addition of Heroic Assault won’t coincide with a similar four-player update in the main campaign.

The Gotham Knights campaign will continue to support two-player co-op, or solo play.

If you want to try the brand new Heroic Assault mode for yourself, you can temporarily pick up Gotham Knights at a discounted price.

The game is currently selling for £38.99 on Xbox, where it’s part of the company’s Black Friday sale until November 30.