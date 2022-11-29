Categories
Hailey Bieber says she has an ovarian cyst that's 'the size of an...



Hailey Bieber is once again trying to make it clear that she is not pregnant.

The model, entrepreneur and wife of Justin Bieber took to the Instagram stories portion of her verified Instagram account to disclose a health condition that has caused her discomfort.

“I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple,” Bieber wrote, sharing a photo of her bare stomach. “I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS [Polycystic ovary syndrome] but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun.”

She added “not a baby” in her caption, placing the words near her stomach.

Bieber has dodged speculation over the years that she and her superstar singer husband are expecting a child, which she has consistently denied.

She ended her post with additional information about the cyst.

“It’s painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional,” she wrote. “Anyways…I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this.”



