Hamza Yassin at risk of elimination after ’holding back’ on

Since week one, the wildlife cameraman has been wowing the judging panel and viewers at home with his constant improvement. However, it looks as though the 32-year-old has been focused more on showcasing his professional partner Jowita Przystal rather than himself.

With the Strictly Come Dancing finals right around the corner, the competition is amping up as each celebrity tries their best to remain in the running to be crowned this year’s champion.

One of the long-running favourites of the show has been Hamza, who received an incredible score of 34 for his first routine.

Since then, the cameraman has remained near the top of the leaderboard with his highest mark being a near-perfect 39 in week four.

However, Dr Jill Rose Jacobs, who completed her PhD in Music focusing on Dance and Sports Science, revealed the Strictly favourite needs to step it up if he wants to get to remain in the competition.

