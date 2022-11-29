Hello Labs announces ‘Killer Whales’ crypto show to debut their

Founded by multi-award-winning Hollywood director and producer Paul Caslin, Hello Labs is blazing a path through the crypto industry by blending crypto and entertainment to produce and distribute TV shows, games and nonfungible tokens (NFTs). Holders of the Hello Token will be granted direct access to the company’s growing slate of oﬀerings as more IPs are added.

Their debut TV show, Killer Whales, is scheduled for release in 2023. Caslin stated:

“The show combines the best elements of hit shows Shark Tank and America’s Got Talent, oﬀering a platform for the next wave of projects to rebuild the industry’s credibility and unearth the next Web3 unicorn in the process.”

Each episode features crypto and NFT projects pitching to a panel of ﬁve industry experts, referred to as “Whales,” in the hopes of receiving the mentorship needed to take them to the next level. Slated to be broadcast on mainstream streaming platforms as well as Hello’s very own Web3 app. The show will incorporate Hollywood-quality production values, celebrity judges and a slice of drama to entertain a global audience.

The show’s executive producer and Killer Whales celebrity judge Cordell Broadus — aka Champ Medici — said:

“I have been obsessed with looking for the next Steve Jobs or Elon Musk in Web3. The Crypto industry is crying out for a worldwide show that debunks the myths surrounding crypto and NFTs and provides a platform for the next great founder to tell the world about their Web3 projects and vision. Teaming up with Paul and his experienced team, I believe we can deliver a great show to the world.”

To coincide with the release of the show, HELLO Labs will also launch an exclusive “Show Producer” NFT collection that allows holders to influence key show decisions and be part of the production team.

Caslin said:

“At HELLO Labs, we want to embrace the latest Web3 technology to showcase to the world how crypto and NFTs can be used to solve real world problems. Cutting out the ‘middle-man’ to allow holders of the “Show Producer” NFTs to shape the show in their vision and vote for which projects should be shortlisted.”

Killer Whales is set to release in 2023.

More information can be found at Hello Labs’ oﬃcial website www.hello.one.

The Hello Token launched in October 2022 on the BNB Smart Chain and is currently available to buy on major exchanges Gate.io and Bitmart as well as the popular decentralized exchange PancakeSwap.