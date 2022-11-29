Here are 18 of the best Christmas movies on Netflix UK in

Are you into the Christmas spirit already? Here are 18 of the best Christmas movies to stream on Netflix UK in 2022.

Netflix had a rocky start to 2022, with reports claiming that the popular streamer had lost subscribers for the first time in well over 10 years.

However, the streamer’s hierarchy have to be given a huge pat on the back after they returned to form with a host of excellent TV hits and blockbuster movies that had ensured they are ending the year as the globe’s premiere streaming service.

And the good stuff doesn’t stop there with Netflix loading up a host of the best family entertainment just in time for Christmas.

With festive classics, Netflix originals and some great tinsel-led Christmas hits on the platform this December, we picked out 18 Netflix classics you can watch as the annual visit of Father Christmas grows closer.

1. Jack Frost Michael Keaton stars in this Christmas classic that sees a former rock star Dad reincarnated as a snowman the Christmas after his tragic death in a car crash. Photo: Netflix

2. Pinocchio – December 9 Award winning director Guillermo Del Toro gives his own take on the classic tale of wooden boy Pinocchio, which has already received widely positive reviews. Photo: Netflix

3. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol – December 2 Netflix release their own animated version of the classic Christmas tale as selfish miser Ebenezer Scrooge face his past. Photo: Netflix