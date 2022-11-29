How I’m the Villainess’ Aileen d’Autriche Transformed the Meaning

I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss is a romantic otome isekai series in the Fall 2022 anime season. The protagonist, Aileen d’Autriche, got herself reborn in her favorite otome game not as the hero Lilia Rainworth but as the noxious bad girl, the scheming Aileen. Now, the reborn Aileen must rewrite this game’s story to avoid her doom, but she doesn’t have to stop there.





Aileen’s first plan was to use her meta-knowledge and cozy up with the powerful demon lord, Claude, to prevent herself from dying in Claude’s rampage when he enters demon mode. That danger has long since passed and Aileen is in the clear, but she is still committed to Claude personally. For plot and survival reasons, she could ditch him and go her separate way, but something is keeping them together: true love.

When Aileen Loves Claude for Her Own Reasons

Aileen was never “supposed” to fall in love with the kuudere Claude or even meet him in person, according to the original otome game’s storyline. The original Aileen was just an antagonist who got in Lilia Ranworth’s way, antagonizing her with mocking words or even throwing her weight around to make Lilia’s life miserable. However, the new isekai Aileen isn’t a petty bully, nor is she bound by the game’s plot any longer. She has broken free of the villainess mold as a hero with meta-knowledge, which brought her to Claude early on for survival reasons. This Aileen knows that she will perish if Claude goes full-on demon mode and crushes her underfoot, so she used all her charms and wits to seduce Claude and win his heart — but she didn’t stop there.

Aileen and Claude soon became a real couple, and they both benefited from it. Claude gained some much-needed friends and a route to the Empire’s throne, while Aileen ensured her survival to make up for her lack of plot armor; however, that was just the start. A second storyline started up, and Aileen had to court the half-demon James Charles to protect herself once again during the Mische Academy school festival. However, by then, Aileen loved Claude not as substitute plot armor but as a genuine romantic partner and fiance. Claude was Aileen’s real boyfriend by then, and that’s why Aileen got jealous when the otome hero Selena Gilbert tried stealing Claude for herself. Selena didn’t just threaten Aileen’s plot armor — she threatened Aileen’s heart.

Fortunately, the love triangle was resolved without anyone getting badly hurt, either physically or emotionally. Still, Aileen is now more protective of her fiance than ever and will do anything not for her own survival but for Claude’s happiness. That’s how I’m the Villainess fans know that Aileen and Claude are true “relationship goals,” sharing a genuine loving bond that goes beyond meta-gaming and royal intrigue. Aileen loves Claude not as her plot armor but as her dearest companion.

How Aileen’s Love Proves Lilia’s Theory Wrong

Aileen’s quest for survival is already over, so all that remains is the mutual affection between her and Claude. In a way, they are different “species,” as Aileen is a real-life person reborn in an otome game while Claude is a game character. In fact, Lilia Rainworth, as a fellow isekai guest, argued that Cedric, Claude, Selena, Isaac and the others are not people but simply video game characters bound by their programming. They’re just 3D automatons who are more like chatbots than human beings. They are not flesh-and-blood people with souls or real minds, Lilia stated, and that makes it both easy and justifiable to manipulate them for fun. However, Aileen disagrees.

Aileen doesn’t see Claude as a 3D chatbot reading off a video game script. He doesn’t just look and feel real in Aileen’s eyes — he is real, and Lilia’s words can’t change that. Aileen genuinely loves him and Claude loves her back; a romance that transcends worlds and video game scripts. Claude was once a character with scripted actions and dialogue, but no longer. Thanks to Aileen, he is free to invent his life and truly think for himself like a real human being. Every romantic thing he says and does with Aileen comes from not the game’s script or a line of code but from his own, real heart.

Claude may have been born as a video game character, but now he’s a person in every way that counts, and Aileen loves him for it. Love has a new definition in this game world — one that not even the manipulative Lilia can doubt. This was once an otome game turned survival game, and now it’s come full circle as a romantic story where anything can happen.