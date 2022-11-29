How to buy tickets for Call of Duty League 2023 Major I

Call of Duty League 2023, or CDL 2023, is Activision’s first major tournament of the season and will be played on the latest COD Modern Warfare 2 title. This is also one of the most anticipated gaming events for Call of Duty fans.

Some of the best content creators, streamers, and esports professionals will participate in the event. The tournament will be divided into five phases called Majors, which will take place over the course of a few months. The first one is called Major I, and the matches for this phase will be conducted in a LAN format from December 15 – 18 this year.

The event is hosted by CDL and aims to bring the most elite teams in the Call of Duty gaming community to a world stage. Earlier this month, a list with details and several CDL-themed cosmetics was released to build up excitement.

While many in the community eagerly await the tournament, some are already lining up in online queues to buy tickets and attend the event in person. This article provides more information about the Major I tournament.

Call of Duty League Major I 2023 ticket details and more

Call of Duty League Major I will be held in Raleigh, NC at the Raleigh Convention Center between December 15 – 18. The tournament will follow a group play and double elimination format and will also feature a pro-am format for the first time. This means that qualified challenger teams will battle professional teams for CDL Points and $500,000 in prize money.

There will also be online Regional Qualifiers hosted on December 3 – 4, 2022 to determine which eight teams (three NA, three EU, one APAC, and one LATAM) are provided travel and accommodation and a chance to compete against the CDL Teams at Major 1.

As far as the tickets for fans are concerned, there are various options that offer different perks. The tickets prices and their perks are as follows:

CDL Major I Four Day Pass: $85

CDL Major I Single Day Pass: $25 (Weekdays) and $35 (Weekends)

CDL Major I Challengers Team Pass: $467 (Includes entry to Challengers Open, 5 Four-Day Major I General Entry Passes)

The doors for spectators will open at 8:30 am EDT on all days. Although there is no fixed time for when the matches end, the final match for each day is expected to wrap up at around 8 pm EDT.

Players can get currently their tickets on the Call of Duty League website. The Challengers Team Passes have already sold out, but CDL might offer a few more in the coming days, right before the tournament begins. Fans who can’t make it to the venue will still be able to see the event live on Call of Duty’s official YouTube channel.

As excitement grows to an all-time high, several bug fixes are being made to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and new additions are being made to the Ricochet Anti-Cheat engine to prevent cheating in the tournament.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



