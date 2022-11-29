How to Watch the James Bond Movies in Order – Where To Start

With a history stretching over six decades — encompassing more than two dozen films and counting — the James Bond franchise remains one of the oldest and most durable in pop culture. Marathon viewings are a natural extension of that, but with so many movies to choose from, it’s sometimes hard to know where to start. 007’s movies are largely stand-alone, and though a few mild continuity arcs exist (Daniel Craig’s run adopted a loose storyline), they’re not bound by any proper timeline. That makes the films very different from other major franchises like Star Wars or The Marvel Cinematic Universe, which follow very tight continuity that can guide bingeing fans.





The James Bond franchise gives viewers much more flexibility in their viewing options, but also runs the risk of drowning them in choices. A number of possible viewing orders exist: based on theme, content, and the particular film’s connection to the original novels written by Ian Fleming. Besides the obvious option of release order — starting with 1962’s Dr. No and proceeding chronologically through the series — the movies to start with depends on the style of Bond films involved. A quick list of popular viewing orders follows, along with a discussion of why they’re arranged the way they are. They provide solid guides for approaching the franchise, especially for newcomers.

RELATED: The Witcher Producer Compares Geralt of Rivia Role to James Bond





Ian Fleming’s Novels Make a Good Beginning

Surprisingly, only about half of the Bond movies are directly based on the original novels by Ian Fleming. The first one — Casino Royale, written in 1953 — remained off the boards for decades owing to complicated IP issues. Two previous adaptions of the novel complicated matters further: a 1954 made-for-television special (starring Barry Nelson as “Jimmy Bond”) and a 1967 movie that plays it all as farce. It wasn’t until 2006, and Daniel Craig’s spectacular debut as 007, that “the Fleming cut” became a viable option for Bond fans.

This viewing order consists of 15 movies, all based on Fleming novels or short stories and viewed in the order the books were published. It has the advantage of covering a wide range of the movies over the years, and includes turns from five of the six actors who played the part. (Pierce Brosnan is the odd Bond out.) It also begins with Casino Royale, which frames itself as the character’s first adventure as a double-0, and which make perhaps the best introductory movie out of the entire saga. The viewing order is as follows: Casino Royale, Live and Let Die, Moonraker, Diamonds Are Forever, From Russia with Love, Dr. No, Goldfinger, For Your Eyes Only, Thunderball, The Spy Who Loved Me, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, You Only Live Twice, The Man with the Golden Gun, Octopussy, and The Living Daylights.

RELATED: Timothy Dalton’s James Bond Role Almost Went to a Jurassic Park Star Instead

The “Cold War Order” Pays Homage to 007’s Roots

Fleming’s books often pitted Bond against the Soviet Union, and more specifically Russia’s real-life counterintelligence agency SMERSH. (The novel Casino Royale ends with 007 swearing vengeance against the organization for killing Vesper Lynd,) They make a solid viewing order for fans interested in explore those roots. Ironically, none of the movies on the list involve Sean Connery, who anchored the franchise during its early years when The Cold War was in full swing.

The obvious choice among his films — From Russia with Love — actually centers on SPECTRE, which the producers used in the place of SMERSH to avoid real-world politics. Instead, it’s Roger Moore who takes center stage, starring in five of the eight movies on the list. The Cold War order makes a good introduction to his larger-than-life version of the character, with a chaser of Brosnan and Timothy Dalton to close it out. It consists of The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy, A View to a Kill, The Living Daylights, GoldenEye, and Tomorrow Never Dies.

RELATED: Actors Who Could Play James Bond That Aren’t Idris Elba

The SPECTRE Order Pits Bond Against His Greatest Adversary

SPECTRE — the infamous criminal organization bent on global domination — has remained Bond’s stalwart foe for the entirety of the saga. His first villain, Dr. No, belonged to the organization and his replacement Ernst Stavro Blofeld became the franchise’s single most recurring antagonist. Connery’s films reign supreme in the SPECTRE order, which contains five of his six turns in the part and consists of either eight or nine films overall. It also has the benefit of starting with Bond’s first big onscreen adventure, Dr. No.

The remaining viewing order runs as follows: Dr. No, From Russia with Love, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Diamonds Are Forever, For Your Eyes Only, Quantum of Solace, and the reboot SPECTRE. Quantum’s presence on the list is debatable (it’s more SPECTRE-adjacent than SPECTRE-specific), and For Your Eyes Only limits the organization to the opening scene before focusing on a straight Cold War storyline for the rest of its running time.

The Reboot Order Follows Daniel Craig’s Singular Arc

With a few mild exceptions — notably the lauded introduction of Judi Dench as “M” in GoldenEye — the Bond movies are all self-contained adventures. Beyond the protagonist himself and his supporting cast, nothing carries over from one movie to the next. Daniel Craig’s five-movie turn in the role represented a change. While the films are still mostly self-contained, they present a more coherent narrative, with 007 changing and growing over time. Taken together, they comprise a single story for the superspy with a tangible beginning, middle and end: something no other Bond actor can claim. The reboot order is simply Craig’s movies in order of release: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, SPECTRE, and No Time to Die.