Huge PC Game Cyber Monday Sale Is Live Now

If you happened to miss out on Black Friday, Cyber Monday is your last chance to score some of today’s hottest games at the lowest prices of the year. Humble is joining in on the fun, with a massive Cyber Monday Sale that includes a gigantic list of PC games.

As usual, most keys sold by Humble can be redeemed on Steam, although some are for the Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, or even Nintendo Switch. Included in the discounted catalog you’ll find hit indie games such as Celeste for $5, Cult of the Lamb for $20, and Cuphead for $14. You’ll also find gigantic blockbusters like Cyberpunk 2077 for $30 and God of War for $37. And despite just launching at the tail end of October, Gotham Knights is already seeing a massive price cut to $36.

It won’t be for everyone, but if you’re seeking a frantic FPS game that’ll test your reflexes and ability to think outside the box, consider checking out Neon White. The stylized shooter has you racing through levels as fast as possible as you try to get your name on the high-score board. It’s been nominated by The Game Awards for Best Action Game of 2022–and right now you can add it to your library for just $20.

Our Neon White review called it a “curious amalgamation of Counter-Strike’s thrilling surf maps, the time-trial-centric joy of Trackmania, and the anime-infused narrative of a visual novel.” If that’s piqued your interest, be sure to check it out before this deal disappears.

Plenty of other great games are discounted at Humble, and you’ll find our favorite deals listed below.

Best Cyber Monday Deals at Humble