Brummiedebz added: “Have they stopped asking the previous winner to come on and hand over the crown?

“Thought Danny Miller may have been there to crown Jill?”

It has now been understood that the previous winner being in attendance was never a regular format on the ITV show, it just happened when the star was already out there filming for their sister show.

However, ITV2’s Get Me Out Of Here Now has since been axed, leaving no reason for Danny to be Down Under.