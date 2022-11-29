I’m A Celebrity farewell photo causes a stir among fans who fear

I’m A Celebrity fans turned into eagle-eyed detectives this week after spotting that controversial campmate Matt Hancock, among others, appeared to be completely absent from the group’s farewell dinner. A snap of the contestants grinning together at the all-important farewell feast didn’t include the former Health Secretary – and that gave rise to rumours of a feud.
It was Charlene White who posted the emotional-looking photo on her Instagram account, just days after refusing to share an SUV with Matt, declaring she was an “impartial journalist”.
“Last ones standing after a food and wine filled night with all the campmates, family and friends,” she captioned the snap.
“Brilliant final meal to officially mark the end of our crazy @imacelebrity experience!”
However, Matt – who had received a frosty reception from many of the contestants when he first arrived in the jungle – seemed not to be in attendance.
In her exit speech, she explained her decision to Ant and Dec by declaring: “I’m an impartial journalist.
“I can’t be sharing a room with a sitting MP because that just doesn’t sit well with me impartiality wise.
“I just think, if he were ever to become minister again, how can I sit and question him about anything when I’ve shared a room with him?”
That said, it looks uncertain whether Matt will be returning to politics, and rumours of a professional U-turn and possible glittering showbiz career after his return to the UK have already begun.
Boy George was also scathing about Matt’s failure to follow his own social distancing guidelines during the pandemic, due to having been unable to visit his mum in hospital during lockdown.
He claimed he would have staged a walkout at the time of Matt’s arrival if she hadn’t survived.
“I feel like I don’t want to be sitting here like I’m having fun with him. It’s difficult for me,” he exclaimed.
George, said to be the highest paid celebrity ever to step foot in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, was also accused of “bullying” Matt – something which he has fiercely denied.
