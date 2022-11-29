I’m A Celebrity farewell photo causes a stir among fans who fear

I’m A Celebrity fans turned into eagle-eyed detectives this week after spotting that controversial campmate Matt Hancock, among others, appeared to be completely absent from the group’s farewell dinner. A snap of the contestants grinning together at the all-important farewell feast didn’t include the former Health Secretary – and that gave rise to rumours of a feud.

It was Charlene White who posted the emotional-looking photo on her Instagram account, just days after refusing to share an SUV with Matt, declaring she was an “impartial journalist”.

“Last ones standing after a food and wine filled night with all the campmates, family and friends,” she captioned the snap.

“Brilliant final meal to officially mark the end of our crazy @imacelebrity experience!”

However, Matt – who had received a frosty reception from many of the contestants when he first arrived in the jungle – seemed not to be in attendance.

