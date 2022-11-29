‘I’m a little bored’: Serena Williams teases a return to tennis

Serena Williams has once again teased that she might return to tennis.

In a new social media post, the professional tennis player posted a photograph of a new racket along with the caption: “I’m a little bored.”

The post led fans to speculate whether the Olympics winner is making a return to tennis.

Williams retired from professional tennis at the US Open in August this year.

Since then, the 41-year-old has dropped subtle hints about a potential comeback to the sport.

Last month, Williams insisted she has not retired from tennis and that the chances of her returning are “very high.”

Speaking at a conference in San Francisco while promoting her investment company, Serena Ventures, she suggested her playing days are not behind her.

“I am not retired,” Williams said. “The chances (of a return) are very high. You can come to my house, I have a court.”

(Serena Williams/Instagram)

Williams said she was “evolving away from tennis” in an essay in August and, while she did not confirm the US Open as her farewell event, she was given tributes before each match in New York and waved an emotional goodbye after losing in the third round.

In October, Williams told Vogue that the “countdown has begun” on her illustrious career in the sport.

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me,” she said. “Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

Williams added on Instagram: “There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness, do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”