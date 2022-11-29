Is Amy Hart Pregnant? Amy Harts Pregnancy, Boyfriend,

Is Amy Hart Pregnant?

Amy Hart is a famous internet personality and Tv personality. As per sources, Amy Hart is a title winner of Miss Beauty Pageant System of 2017 and Miss United Kingdom. The model expects her first child with her boyfriend, Sam Rason, next year. Amy showed off her flowering baby bump on Wednesday by posing in Christmas pajamas.

In the final photo, her boyfriend Sam also posed with his tummy out as he larked about. Last month Amy said that she felt she gained weight ahead of her 20-week scan because she wanted her baby to be born sooner.

However, Amy revealed her pregnancy news in August, and her due to give birth on March 5, 2023.

Who Is Amy Hart?

According to the sources, Amy Hart holds the title of Miss Beauty Pageant System of 2017 and Miss United Kingdom. Since her childhood, she has been interested in the air hostess job. However, before Amy began her career as an air hostess, she was famous as an internet and Tv personality.

Amy is a Citizen of America and belongs to the Christian religion and white ethnicity. Her zodiac sign is Leo. Amy has worked as a model for several fashion brands, and after some time, she moved to the television industry.

Amy Hart Boyfriend

Amy Hart publicly announced her relationship with her new boyfriend, Sam Rason. Before, she was in a relationship with Curtis Pritchard, but it ended. Amy Hart got engaged to Sam Rason and expecting a baby in the upcoming years.

However, there is no official news about their marriage; if in case, in the future, the information about her marriage comes to know, it will be updated soon.

Is Amy Hart Engaged?

Amy Hart was in a relationship with her long-time friend Sam Rason. Sam Rason is a popular entrepreneur and model. According to the sources, both Amy and Sam have known each other for a long time.

Finally, Amy announces her engagement to Sam Rason but has met with wedding planners. On the other hand, the couple revealed they are expecting their first child together. Amy Hart also has shared her plans to give herself 18 months to lose weight after giving birth to her child.

Is Amy Hart In A Relationship?

Before Sam Rason, Amy has a half-boyfriend, Curtis Pritchard. Amy left Curtis Pritchard when he savagely dumped her and pursued an affair with Maura Higgins. So in July, Amy left the Villa heartbroken when she came to know about Curtis Pritchard.

Now, she was engaged to Sam Rason, her long-time friend, and expecting her first baby in the upcoming years, talking to OK! Magazine Amy Hart admitted: “I’d love to get married first, just because I think you can be truly selfish with your wedding if you get married first.

“Once you have children, all your priorities change. I’d love to get married next year.”

