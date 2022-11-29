Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) Stock a Smart Value

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) is near the top in its sector according to InvestorsObserver.

NCLH gets an overall rating of 81. That means it scores higher than 81% of stocks.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd gets a 89 rank in the Consumer Cyclical sector. Consumer Cyclical is number 6 out of 11 sectors.

What do These Ratings Mean?

Trying to find the best stocks can be a daunting task. There are a wide variety of ways to analyze stocks in order to determine which ones are performing the strongest. *Investors Observer* makes the entire process easier by using percentile rankings that allows you to easily find the stocks who have the strongest evaluations by analysts.

These rankings allows you to easily compare stocks and view what the strengths and weaknesses are of a given company. This lets you find the stocks with the best short and long term growth prospects in a matter of seconds.

The combined score incorporates technical and fundamental analysis in order to give a comprehensive overview of a stocks performance. Investors who then want to focus on analysts rankings or valuations are able to see the separate scores for each section.

What’s Happening With Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd Stock Today?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) stock is up 1.67% while the S&P 500 is lower by -0.1% as of 11:06 AM on Tuesday, Nov 29. NCLH is higher by $0.27 from the previous closing price of $15.91 on volume of 1,788,152 shares. Over the past year the S&P 500 has fallen -14.94% while NCLH is lower by -20.03%. NCLH lost -$8.28 per share the over the last 12 months.

