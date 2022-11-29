Is Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne on Netflix?

Actress and model Cara Delevingne has a brand new docuseries that takes a provocative look at the subject of sex in the world. The eye-opening series, Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne, has an enticing plot, and many subscribers are probably wondering if the show is available on Netflix.

Cara Delevingne has been known for modeling, as well as having lent her talents to several big-name motion pictures. Some of her exceptional endeavors in the world of cinema include Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Suicide Squad, and Paper Towns. And she has also done small screen roles in Carnival Row and Only Murders in the Building.

But now Cara Delevingne is taking her skill set to the documentary game with a new series that answers several of the British model’s questions about the topic of sex. Several fascinating facts come to light, and an assortment of intriguing information will be on hand in every entry of the series.

Planet Sex consists of six exciting entries following Delevingne attending events, asking questions, and getting some deep insight into the nature of pleasure in its naughtiest forms. There is no denying the documentary series will be unlike anything else the two-time Model of the Year winner has embarked upon, and it does seem like there will rarely be a dull moment from start to finish.

Is Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne available on Netflix?

The documentary series starring Cara Delevingne could very well turn out to be a must-watch program for many people, but none of those lucky individuals will be members of the popular streaming powerhouse. This is because Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne is not available on Netflix.

But fortunately for subscribers, there are so many very well-crafted and downright captivating docuseries available to watch on the streamer. Some of the stellar options include How to Build a Sex Room, The Principles of Pleasure, Sex Explained, and Sexy Beasts, just to name a few.

Where you can stream Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne

Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne is available on Hulu starting on Nov. 29, 2022.

You can check out the trailer below:

Will you be checking out Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne?