‘It is fun to watch Carlos Alcaraz play tennis when…’, says top

The ATP 2022 season officially ended a few hours ago. It has been a very busy year for the tennis world, certainly different from normal. We have seen cases like those of Novak Djokovic, excluded from some tournaments (very important) due to the decision not to get vaccinated, we have seen Russian tennis players excluded from Wimbledon (tournament played without points then) and above all we have seen the farewell of the champion, or rather the legend of this sport Roger Federer.

Many things have changed, but there are things that fortunately never change and among them is Novak Djokovic. The season ended with the victory of Nole at the ATP Finals, winner of the sixth edition of this extraordinary tournament.

The victory of the Nole tournament gave a big hand (not for the final but for the absences of Nadal and Tsitsipas) to Carlos Alcaraz who ended the season at number one in the world. The Murcian tennis player finishes at the top and will start as number one in the world ranking again next year.

In the top positions they all earn points but it is Casper Ruud who, thanks to the final, overtook Tsitsipas and finished the season in third place. Fourth place for the Greek while Nole closes the Top 5: Djokovic gains three positions and ends the season among the top five players in the world.

An incredible record considering that Nole has lost the points of three Grand Slam tournaments plus 1000 different, but the figures of him for this are even more frightening. Instead, Daniil Medvedev loses positions, who drops to seventh position in the ranking, with only a few points ahead of Rublev.

Hurkacz overtakes Rune and sends the Dane out of the World Top 10, thus ending his 2022. Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini, the duo who skipped Davis and are now thinking about 2023, remain stable.

Alcaraz went 57-13 in 2022

Mats Wilander has said that Carlos Alcaraz shouldn’t be compared to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

“I think it will be really hard to digest 2022 for Alcaraz. But I also think (coach) Juan Carlos Ferrero is going to know exactly what they need to do. I think that there’s a validation process that has to happen for Carlos.

‘Am I really No. 1 in the world?’ “I mean, ‘what you’re putting me as No. 1 as a 19 year old? He doesn’t have to be considered the greatest player, but one thing is for sure: it is fun as hell to watch him play tennis when he’s that good and he’s laughing at the same time.

He’s the most inspirational tennis player that we have because of what he did in 2022 and most of all because of the way he did it. Never compare him to Rafa, Roger and Novak, the way he did it I’ve never seen anything like it,” the Swede expressed.