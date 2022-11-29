It Pains Me To Even Say This, But Yes People, Christina Ricci

If you’ve watched Wednesday on Netflix, then you know this show is really good. This is not an ad, I literally loved it and want everyone to watch it because it’s cute and fun (my professional review).
And hopefully, if you watched, you immediately recognized Christina Ricci because she’s 1) amazing and 2) playing a character in a world that helped make her famous.
AKA she once played Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family movies in the early 90s.
But it physically PAINS me to see that the youngins do not know this!!!!
And apparently some people in this world thought the red-headed teacher was just some random ol’ actress. NOT A PREVIOUS WEDNESDAY HERSELF.
I feel ancient.
So yeah, people: This is Christina Ricci as Wednesday Addams back in the early ’90s.
And this is Christina Ricci as Ms. Thornhill in the new Netflix series:
New Wednesday and old Wednesday (with Tim Burton in the middle):
And now we all know. GOODBYE!!!
Source link