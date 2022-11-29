It pays to read documents carefully when researching genealogy

Nicholas left a will, but he only named children from his second marriage. Moses’ estate was administered by Daniel F. Christenberry, presumably a son, with William as bondsman, but no division listing the heirs exists.

Then I revisited the land grants the older two men got when they moved to the Charlotte area. Moses got 50 acres in 1790, and Nicholas got 200 acres in 1795. In 1812, Moses applied for eight acres. There, in the handwritten plat, was a statement by the local county surveyor that helped clear up everything, describing a border as “on his father’s old line.” This local surveyor clearly knew the men and their relationship. William Christenberry, age 15, was one of the chain bearers for this plat as was another kinsman. So it pays to read carefully.