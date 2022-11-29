James Charles Showed Off His Most Expensive Outfit And I’ve Never

By now, you know exactly who James Charles is.
So, he did. First up was a Mugler body suit — $540:
Y/project pants — $610:
Balenciaga hoodie — $1,250:
Dior Jordans — $10,000:
Gucci North Face jacket — $3,400:
Cartier bracelet — $57,000:
Custom Safety Pin (unnamed brand) — $5,000:
Hermes Birkin bag — $22,000:
Balenciaga sunglasses — $875:
Alllllllllll for a grand total of $111,175:
IDK about y’all, but I have never felt so poor. What did y’all make of the prices, the outfit, etc.? Let me know in the comments below!
