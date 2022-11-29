Jeremy Clarkson compares Lewis Hamilton to James Corden

Jeremy went on to note that the nation adored Formula One driver Lewis Hamiton until he started topping the leaderboards, adding: “Then we all thought he was a God-bothering nuisance.”

He noted that similarly, Britain had seemingly discarded the once-beloved actor James Corden once he found success in America.

The Grand Tour star feels this mentality is getting out of hand, insinuating that the underdogs are becoming a bit too comfortable in their role as the nation’s golden-child.

Taking the opportunity to bash cyclists, Jeremy claimed that “because they live friendless lives” they have the right of way over cars in all situations.