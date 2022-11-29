JGS gather for festive dinner

Last Saturday, the Jonesborough Genealogical Society met for its annual Holiday Get-Together at a beautiful frame home in Jonesborough on Spring Street. The event has been a very successful one for the society since 2017, using six different sites around town to gather society members over a very unique potluck meal in a beautiful historic home in town.

This year was no different and as society members gathered to celebrate the holidays in a beautiful home, we also gathered to remember our own society’s past and former member Alderson Zeno (A. Z.) Howard.

As 29 society members gathered on Saturday, many did not know the connection between Howard and the Bookout Home, owned today by Paul and Morri Bookout. The Howard-Bookout House was built along Spring Street about 1903, on the backside of what is now the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington School.

It is not known who built the home, but it was a primary African American residence for much of its life and owned by at least two families – the Howards and the Bookouts.

Yet from information from the Bookouts and some early society literature, I had heard the name before.

A. Z. Howard was born in 1919 in Jonesborough and became a very influential member of the community. The son of Rev. Thomas Howard, a minister of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, and Hattie Lyons Howard Walker, a part-time school teacher and known as “Mama Hattie.”

A.Z. Howard has a very interesting life. According to an article in the History of Washington County, Tennessee: 1988 by the Watauga Association of Genealogists, written by A.Z. Howard, he was the fifth child of eight of Rev. Thomas and Hattie Howard.

He was a Booker T. Washington School and Langston High School graduate. He received a B.S. degree from Tennessee A&I State College and Master of Social Work degree from Atlanta University. He received advanced training in administration at the University of Chicago and in Ego Psychology at Smith College, Massachusetts. He was employed by the Illinois Department of Mental Health as a psychiatric social worker where he was promoted to chief social worker at the former Lincoln State School.

He later served an eight-county area in central Illinois. His obituary also lists his training at the Tuskegee Institute.

Yet, Howard’s military service during World War II is never really mentioned in any article on him, even though it is known from the Bookouts that he was a member of the prestigious group of men called the Tuskegee Airmen.

He is listed in the Tuskegee Airmen database (https://www.tuskegeeairmen.org/legacy/find-your-airman/). In addition, in the collection of the John Hopkins Libraries is a scrapbook owned by A.Z. Howard, which lists, “A super, circa 1940s scrapbook created and compiled by Sgt. A[lderson] Zeno Howard – an African American WWII airman with the 311th Aviation Squadron at George Field Illinois, who was originally from Tennessee,” as the description.

It appears the 311th Aviation Squadron seemed to have been in the Pacific Theater during World War II. According to a history of the squadron, the military unit served in Japan, New Guinea, Bismarck Archipelago, Western Pacific, Leyte, Luzon, Southern Philippines, Ryukyus, and China.

The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of primarily African American men who were trained as military pilots at the Tuskegee Institute from 1940 to 1948. According to the Tuskegee Airmen database, there are 13,976 individuals, who were apart of this influential group of men. According to Wikipedia, “The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African-American military aviators in the United States Armed Forces.”

Even though they were military heroes during World War II, they were also subject to racism and Jim Crow laws in the South.

According to a Knoxville News-Sentinel article titled, “Haley, 9 Others to Join Inauguration,” dated January 14, 1983, after 30-year absence, Howard came back to Jonesborough, where he served on many boards including the Historic Zoning Commission, the Area Adult Center and the First Tennessee Development Agency on Aging. He was also a ruling elder at Jonesborough Presbyterian Church, taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. He was also a past president of the North Johnson City Rotary Club as well as served on the Senior Center board.

He was credited in this article as attending the Inauguration of Tennessee Governor Lamar Alexander with Alex Haley and eight other individuals. In the article, Howard is quoted as saying, “I knew East Tennessee as a child. When I saw it through adult eyes, I realized the beauty and strength of the hills. They drew me back.”

In addition, Howard was a genealogist and an integral part of the Jonesborough Genealogical Society in its early years.

The Society began about 1990 and some of the society’s earliest works were published in a newsletter called The Jonesborough Record. A.Z. (Zeno) Howard is mentioned alongside, Marion Birdwell McKinney, as project leaders of Black Family Histories project. This project lasted about 4 to 5 years or could have been longer, but the Jonesborough Record only lasted until 1995 until it was revived in 2014. Howard was also instrumental in the publishing of the History of Washington County, Tennessee: 1988 by the Watauga Association of Genealogists.

With his passing on May 26, 2001, he was living in his homeplace at 213 Spring Street, the same home that Paul and Morri Bookout are now enjoying after renovations and adding new flare. It appears that the Howard siblings were scattered across the United States,