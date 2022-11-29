Jill Scott’s ‘next plan is to wed’ Shelly after ‘difficult’ time

Shortly after Lioness Jill Scott, 35, was crowned the Queen of the Jungle, she said she can’t wait to marry her long-term partner Shelly Unitt after missing her while she spent a month away from her in Australia.

“I knew when Shelly was flying out and I knew she was with the other families so it was difficult, of course it was, being away from loved ones. But coming out and seeing how proud everyone is makes it all worthwhile.”

“You had to keep your mind on what you were doing and I took comfort in certain dates that were happening.

“As long as I know Shelly is okay, your family is okay, friends are okay – but not knowing that was really difficult.

Reflecting on their time apart, Jill said: “It was really difficult. Me and Shelly spoke about that. Usually being away at a tournament, you’re away for two and a half months sometimes, but you can FaceTime, you can text.

“It’s so hard for the person that you’re with and the sacrifices they have to do and knowing I had Shelly’s support going into this from day one. If I hadn’t, I wouldn’t have been able to do it. We’re a good team.

“I have always appreciated our relationship 100 percent – being able to go off and do football and be away two weeks out of every month.

“We need to sit down and just catch up on the last five weeks and what’s happened but obviously getting engaged, the next plan is to get wed.

Asked if being apart for so long could mean they will marry soon, Jill added: “We got engaged two years ago and Covid hit us so I think we do need to get some planning in place. It will be nice.

Chatting about her campmates, Jill described runner up Owen Warner as like a “little brother” and said she tried to sneak him extra rice as he struggled with hunger.

“We have customers that have been so loyal to us and have kept the shop running, especially through Covid. So, 100 percent, just like the Euros, I’m not going to change who I am.”

“Shelly has been saying they’ve done hoodies and they’ve been buying them and we’ve given money to charity and they have wanted hot banana water.

On Matt Hancock, she added: “When we all put on that uniform, it was all one team and the aim of the whole show was we needed to get stars to provide for the rest of the celebrities.

“And do you know, what he faced the trials head on and he said he did 10 in total and he was coming back with maximum stars.”

She also credits the rest of the celebrities for helping her get through the experience, and says that they are all winners.

She concluded “I don’t want to say something cheesy but you’re in there as a team and it’s not like you’re competing against each other so I thought the team was a winner. At times, I just felt like I was camping with my friends and that was probably the best part about it really.