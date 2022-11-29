John Doe added to national database list of unidentified remains

Information about human remains found in the Naches River in April 2010 has been added to a national database of missing, unidentified and unclaimed person cases.

The website of the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, commonly known as NamUs, has four cases of unidentified remains found in Yakima County. The NamUs case for the county’s sole John Doe was created on Oct. 7, according to case information.

The man was under 40 years old and an estimated 5 feet to 5 feet 6 inches tall.

The remains were found on April 18, 2010, in the water along the east bank of the Naches River near 14000 Highway 12, according to case information. The Yakima Herald-Republic said two teens fishing in the area early that afternoon saw a pair of brown boots emerge from a log jam. The first arriving Yakima County sheriff’s deputies confirmed there were skeletal remains, including a skull.

Swiftwater technicians removed the remains, which were released to then-Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins. Deputies said record checks indicated Yakima police had three open missing-person investigations that could fit the area and the time frame.

NamUs has 34 missing person cases in Yakima County, with the most recently added case that of Lucian Munguia, 5, of Yakima, who was last seen Sept. 10 during a family outing at Sarg Hubbard Park. The oldest case is that of Janice Marie Hannigan, a Yakama Nation citizen and sophomore at White Swan High School who disappeared after being discharged from the hospital on Christmas Eve 1971.

There are 273 unclaimed persons cases in Yakima County on NamUs. Along with the recently added John Doe, the other cases of unidentified human remains in Yakima County are:

Parker Doe, found Feb. 16, 1988.

The skeletal remains of an unidentified woman, believed to be Native or Latina and in her late 20s or early 30s, were found Feb. 16, 1988, near Parker Dam in the Lower Yakima Valley. The woman had black hair approximately 12 inches long. She was found wearing bowling shoes, lavender pants and a shirt with lavender tones and a Spanish label.

No cause of death has ever been determined, but the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office considers it a homicide. Investigators exhumed Doe from her unmarked grave at West Hills Memorial Park on Oct. 14, 2021, to extract her DNA, and her remains were transported to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office in Seattle.

They will stay there until DNA is extracted and a DNA profile completed; that could happen in the next few months. FBI officials offered to have the DNA unit extract Doe’s DNA and create her DNA profile, which will be entered into the federal Combined DNA Index System, commonly known as CODIS.

Downtown Doe, found July 25, 1977.

The body of a young woman was found in an abandoned van in downtown Yakima on July 25, 1977. She had been hit on the head three times with a heavy object, stabbed, strangled, sexually mutilated and left face-down on her hands and knees in the back of the van parked at 309 S. Front St.

Authorities estimated she was between 18 and 28 years old and thought her nude body had been there about three weeks. She had brown hair and brown eyes, was an estimated 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighed approximately 140 pounds and had a professionally done tattoo of a small five-point star high on her inside right thigh.

She was exhumed from Tahoma Cemetery in 2004 so investigators could obtain DNA samples. After multiple Yakima city police investigators have worked to identify her, authorities are hopeful they’ll succeed with genetic genealogy.

Remains found Dec. 9, 2008.

The cranium of a female was found in a remote area of Yakima County on Dec. 9, 2008. The FBI announced in May 2009 that human remains were found in late 2008 in a remote part of the 1.3-million-acre Yakama Reservation. In early May 2009, the agency was awaiting mitochondrial DNA test results on the remains. But the FBI lab determined there was insufficient evidence at that time to ID them.

Those with any information about these cases may call the Yakima County Coroner’s Office at 509-574-1610, the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200 or the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500. Callers may also provide information anonymously by calling Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can be submitted online at bit.ly/YHR-crimestoppers.

The FBI has jurisdiction to investigate all serious crimes involving Native Americans on tribal lands. Call the FBI at 509-453-4859 (Yakima), 206-622-0460 (main office in Seattle) or submit tips online at bit.ly/YHR-fbitips.