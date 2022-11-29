Judi Dench yelled expletives at ‘total stranger’ in unlikely

Speaking on the Graham Norton Show in 2018, Dame Judi’s “partner in crime” Sir Ian McKellen recalled their sneaky adventure around Buckingham Palace.

The distinguished actors had been invited for a banquet and following dinner the pair chose to explore the palace a bit.

They walked into an empty room and “had a little twirl” before realising it was the very same room they had received their knight and damehood in.

However, the room was missing the two iconic thrones, and so, as Sir Ian recalled: “We went on ‘dancing’ around the room, round the corner and found ourselves behind the band. There, behind this sort of partition are the thrones!

“So we sat on them!”