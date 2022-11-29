Kate and William to meet with Joe Biden in Boston





Prince William and Kate are due to arrive in Boston on December 2 for the Earthshot Prize award ceremony. The scheme, which was founded by William, funds innovative ideas towards tackling the environmental crisis.

With the Prince, Princess and President Joe Biden expected to arrive in Boston, it has been revealed that their teams are scrambling to arrange a meeting. According to The White House, the President will be in the area for a political fundraiser which means there are difficulties organising the logistics of the meeting between two heavily packed schedules. The royals are making the trip a quick fly-by with a three-day visit which will hopefully see them meet with the President on Friday, the Daily Mail reported. Despite these rumours, neither the White House nor Kensington Palace have publicly commented on the suggestion of a meeting this week.

However, sources close to the arrangements have said that Prince William and the President are keen to make the most of the coincidental schedule of seeing both parties in Boston on the same day. When the royal couple last went to the United States, they met with President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, the Secretary of State. The pair also made sure they saw some of the more traditional sights by attending a Brooklyn Nets basketball game where they met music royalty Beyonce and Jay-Z. This year, despite the alleged ongoing feud between the Sussex’s and the Royal Family, the Prince and Princess are keen to focus on climate issues and giving a good impression of the Crown to the US. READ MORE:

According to the royal household, the royals will arrive in Boston on Wednesday to learn more about the impact of climate change. On Friday, William is set to meet Caroline Kennedy and visit the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Dorchester. Karen Pierce, the British ambassador to the US told the New York Times: “This is [William’s] Super Bowl moment of the year. “He uses it to shine the light on some of the most impactful projects that are doing amazing things around the world to help save the planet.” Kensington Palace added: “President John F Kennedy’s Moonshot – which challenged America to put man on the moon – is the key inspiration behind The Earthshot Prize and so His Royal Highness will take the opportunity to hear r more about President Kennedys’ inspiration legacy and his connections to Boson. DON’T MISS:

“During a tour of the library and museum, the Prince will see new exhibits from the pivotal years of the Kennedy administration in the 1960s, ahead of the moon landing in 1969.” At the award ceremony, the Princess of Wales will hand announce five awards worth $1million each with actor Rami Malek, Catherin O’Hara, and Shailene Woodley. The couple’s first visit abroad since Queen Elizabeth’s death marks a significant point in their new roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales. However, despite Harry and Meghan Markle receiving the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award on December 6, the two royal couples are not set to meet. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being awarded for their “heroic” work against “structural racism”.