Kate, Camilla & Zara ditched clutch bags for ‘iconic’ accessory

Queen Consort Camilla also has an Aspinal handbag in her personal collection; a larger and older style of the Portobello Bag.

The brand currently sells a smaller version, that is slightly different to Camilla’s, nevertheless, it has the same design features.

The newer version can be purchased for £395, so it can be presumed Camilla’s larger version is more expensive.

The bag is an “elevated take on the classic saddle bag” and comes with an adjustable crossbody strap to achieve “an effortless hands-free look”.