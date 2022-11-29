Kindle fans have hours left to unlock a million eBooks for free

Amazon is running a great deal which slashes the price of its Kindle Unlimited service. For a limited time only Amazon is offering three months of access to the eBook service for the price of one – giving you two months access for free. This offer is only available until the end of tomorrow (Wednesday, November 30) so you need to act quickly if you want to claim this great deal.

If you haven’t heard of it before, Kindle Unlimited is a popular Amazon service which is perfect for book lovers.

The subscription service, which is priced at £7.99 a month, offers access to a library of over a million eBooks, as well as thousands of audiobooks and a range of magazine subscriptions.

If you love the sound of this service, but think you’ll miss out because you don’t have a Kindle then fret not.

Kindle Unlimited – and Kindle eBooks in general – can be accessed on a wide range of devices including Android and iOS smartphones and tablets and laptops via the official Kindle app.

You can also read Kindle eBooks on Amazon first-party devices like the Fire tablets and of course Kindle eReaders.

Before you rush out to get this deal though there are some important things to point out.