Kriti Sanon denies being in relationship with Prabhas | Telugu

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon dating rumours have been circulating online ever since Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan made a hint that Kriti Sanon was dating a celebrity who was currently filming with Deepika Padukone. The news thrilled Prabhas’s fans, who dug up old videos in which she stated that if she had to make a decision, she would rather marry Prabhas than any other actor. Consequently, some media outlets started discussing their wedding plans.

Kriti Sanon responded to these rumours by posting on Instagram. She asserted that neither love nor PR exist (publicity stunt). Varun Dhawan, according to her, was joking.

“It’s neither Pyaar, nor PR, our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his banter led to some Howl-arious rumors,” she said.

“Adipurush,” starring Kriti Sanon and Prabhas, is scheduled to be released in theatres in June 2023. They got along well on the sets of this film, according to media. The comments made by Varun Dhawan support these speculations.

On Instagram Stories, Kriti Sanon posted a note she had written. She claimed that the news about her and Prabhas’ relationship are untrue.

She wrote, “Before some portal announces my wedding date, let me burst your bubble. The rumors are ABSOLUTELY baseless!”