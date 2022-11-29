Last Chance To Get Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales For Cheap

PS5 owners can get Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for only $39 thanks to GameStop’s Cyber Monday sale. At this time, GameStop is the only retailer offering the game for this price. Amazon and Walmart were selling it for $35, but both retailers are sold out.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition The Ultimate Edition comes with 2020’s Miles Morales and the remastered version of 2018’s Spider-Man. Both games were developed by Insomniac Games.

For those who only want Miles Morales, the game is discounted to $20. Please note that the PS5-specific version is sold out, but you can still get the PS4 version–which comes with a free PS5 upgrade–at GameStop.

Insomniac Games is currently working on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine, so anyone looking forward to additional Marvel projects from the team has more to watch out for. The PC edition of Miles Morales, meanwhile, launched recently and is available at a discount at Fanatical.