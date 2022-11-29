Law and Order SVU fans on why Stabler and Benson shouldn’t be

Many fans of Law and Order SVU have longed for Elliot Stabler (played by Christopher Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to take their friendship a step further. However, despite this others have spotted a major reason why the detectives shouldn’t leap into romance.

Stabler and Benson first appeared on screens as workplace partners when Law and Order SVU first premiered in 1999.

After spending hours together cracking down on touch cases in the special victims unit, the two became close friends.

Although they often shared flirty banter, they could never cross boundaries and become intimate because Stabler was a married father.

While season 13 brought his abrupt resignation, Stabler reunited with Benson in 2021 which was when she learned he had become a widow.

