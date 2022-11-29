Lawrence Edward Van Brunt, age 80, of Ghent N.Y, devoted husband, cherished father, father-in-law and grandfather passed away on Friday, November 25th 2022.

He was well respected in the community for his involvement in the Ghent town board, his many years as a New York State E. I. T, part time deputy for the Sheriff’s Office, long standing member of the Free Masons; past Master and District Deputy of Columbia (Unity Lodge and Monumental Hudson Widow’s Son -7), leader at the West Ghent Reformed Church and more recently attended the Ghent Bible Baptist church.

His many hobbies included going to car shows with his 1987 Monte Carlo Aero Coupe, collecting NASCAR memorabilia, antique guns, working on model replicas. He was very proud of his family history and researched genealogy dating back to the Mayflower.

Born May 14, 1942, eldest son of Edward and Elizabeth Van Brunt, survived by his wife Nora of 59 years, sister Linda (Marty), two sons Skip (Suzanne) and Scott (Sondra), five loving grandchildren Jacob (Elissa), Caley (Brian), Tyler (Alli), Evan (Kelsey), Ryan (Shannon) and lifelong friend Larry Benson. Funeral Service will be held Thursday December 1 at 11:00 am from the Wenk Funeral Home Chatham,

Interment will be in the West Ghent Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday evening 4:00 to 7:00pm from the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Ghent Food Pantry Ghent, New York 12075. For on line condolences, visit wenkfuneralhome.com