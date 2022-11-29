League Manager and Match Centre planned outage

30 November 2022 | Tennis SA

Please see below some important information regarding a planned outage to League Manager and Match Centre between 4:00 pm on Friday 2 December and 11:00 pm on Sunday 4 December.

Our Tennis Tech team is required to perform critical works to ensure the ongoing security and stability of our systems.

During this time, there will be no access to League Manager or Match Centre and we advise that you prepare in the following ways:

Email your clubs/players and advise them that they will not be able to access Match Centre or League Manager during the outage

Let them know that they should print their scorecards prior to the outage for any affected days

If fill-in players are known prior to the outage, get them to register beforehand or if unknown, make sure they register on the Monday following the outage

Get everyone to record all match results on the physical scorecard (and make sure they keep them)

Enter all match results once the system is restored on Monday.

We apologise for the inconvenience and are here to help you prepare. Please visit the Support Centre Website for more info. And if you have any questions contact us via: