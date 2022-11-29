Liam Livingstone to make England Test debut against Pakistan

All-rounder Liam Livingstone will make his Test debut for England in their first Test against Pakistan on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

The 29-year-old, who will bat at number eight, has pipped Surrey’s Will Jacks, while Ben Duckett will open the batting for his first Test appearance since 2016.

England XI for first Test v Pakistan: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.

More to follow…

