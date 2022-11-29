Longtime Central Florida anchor and journalist Nancy Alvarez





WESH 2 announced Tuesday that award-winning Central Florida anchor Nancy Alvarez will join the WESH 2 News team beginning in January.Alvarez is a bilingual journalist with more than twenty years on the anchor desk and in the field covering the biggest stories in the nation and in Central Florida in both English and Spanish. She started her broadcast journalism career in the Orlando market in 2000 and has reported on various hurricanes, the Pulse nightclub massacre, and launches from the Space Coast.Alvarez was the first Central Florida reporter to travel to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, subsequently returning to the island multiple times to cover the damage and recovery efforts.Alvarez is well-known for her work in the community hosting political debates and the annual Puerto Rican Day parade, as well as supporting numerous non-profit organizations. Over the past year, she has served throughout the Central Florida community working with Heart of Florida United Way. Alvarez also works closely with many other civic and charitable organizations including: Foundation for Orange County Public Schools, Junior Achievement of Central Florida, Latino Leadership, Hope Partnership in Osceola County, the Hope CommUnity Center in Apopka and Libby’s Legacy Breast Cancer Foundation.In 2021, Alvarez became an advocate for the importance of cancer screenings after her own breast cancer diagnosis. Her message about early detection inspired numerous women to get mammograms at a time many had gone unchecked because of the pandemic.“Nancy has built strong connections with our community through her integrity, credibility, and public service. As a journalist, she has covered Central Florida with authenticity and compassion,” said Stephanie Linton, WESH 2 News Director. “We are thrilled Nancy will be a part of the WESH 2 News team in January.”Alvarez will anchor WESH 2 News at Noon and 4 p.m. She will also work on special projects and provide Spanish language content on sister station Estrella TV Orlando.“I learned a lot this year during my time away from the anchor desk. I saw Central Florida’schallenges up close and worked side by side with people who are making an impact,” Alvarez said. “With the support of the great team at WESH 2, I look forward to turning those lessons into action, both on the air and off, for a community I love so much.”A daughter of Cuban immigrants, Alvarez is originally from South Florida. She graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication/Media Studies. She has called Central Florida home for more than two decades and lives here with her husband, two children and two dogs.

