Luke Grimes Weighs In On The Possibility Of Kayce Singing In

Luke Grimes’ love for music may be well documented, but that doesn’t necessarily translate to the character he portrays onscreen (via YouTube). The “Fifty Shades of Grey” actor understands that there is a difference between the two, and Kayce singing onscreen may disrupt the magic of the character he has shaped for four years.

“I think that would be weird if Kayce started singing,” Grimes confessed to Entertainment Tonight. Kayce is one of the more reserved characters. While Beth releases fire and brimstone toward anyone who crosses her path, Kayce longs for stability. His family is the most important thing to him and his main concern is protecting Monica (Kelsey Asbille). Adding the devastating loss of their son to the most recent development on a long list of losses, singing would undoubtedly be out of the question. But while Grimes maintains integrity when it comes to the character he plays, he did hint that singing wasn’t completely off the table for him.

“I think here pretty soon you’ll see Luke singing,” Grimes teased. Actors lending musical talents to the shows they star in isn’t unheard of. On fellow outlaw show “Sons of Anarchy,” Katey Sagal’s vocal talent accompanying the twangy rock soundtrack is a treasured hallmark of the series. With any luck, Grimes will be putting his spin on the soundtrack of “Yellowstone” shortly.