Mae Martin Sets Netflix Stand-Up Special (Exclusive)

Mae Martin is returning to Netflix.

The breakout star of the streamer’s Feel Good has set their first hourlong stand-up comedy special. The untitled special will be directed by Broad City grad and A League of Their Own star/co-creator/co-showrunner Abbi Jacobson.

The special will be filmed Dec. 8 at the Vogue Theater in Vancouver, Canada, and debut next year globally on Netflix.

While the special marks Martin’s first hourlong set for Netflix, it’s not the actor/comedian’s first comedy appearance at Netflix. Martin previously had a half-hour set in Comedians of the World in 2019. They also participated in Netflix’s Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration special, which was the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics and was recorded at the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival this year.

Martin created and starred in Feel Good, the semi-autobiographical comedy that was originally commissioned by Channel 4. Following an impressive critical response, Netflix renewed the comedy for a second and final season that aired last year.

All Things Comedy will produce Martin’s forthcoming special.