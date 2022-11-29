MAFS’ Cyrell shares major news about relationship with Love

Former Married At First Sight bride Cyrell Paule has shared some exciting news about her relationship with Love Island star Eden Dally.

Cyrell revealed during an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday evening that Eden, who she shares a two-year-old son Boston with, had proposed to her.

Cyrell Paule revealed on Instagram that her partner Eden Dally proposed to her. Photo: Instagram/cyrelljimenezpaule

“Here’s the thing that I actually haven’t shared but will now,” she wrote.

“When I came back from filming @thechallenge_au… @dallyeden did ask me to marry him. And well, to be continued. If you know you know.”

The announcement comes shortly after Cyrell star told Daily Mail in May that she and Eden had plans to save for a house rather than a wedding.

“Marriage is just something that isn’t on our minds right now,” she said. “I feel like we’re pretty much married now. You know, the only thing that’s not there is that it’s not legalised.”

The reality TV power couple have been an item since they were first spotted getting cosy at fellow MAFS star Jules Robinson’s birthday party in April 2019 after Cyrell’s season of the dating show finished airing.

Five months after going public with their relationship, Cyrell and Eden revealed that they were expecting their first child together. The pair then announced their break-up on social media in October 2019, just a few weeks after they threw a gender reveal party, but patched things up at the end of the year and celebrated New Year’s Eve together.

In February 2020 Cyrell and Eden welcomed their son Boston into the world, and they have both gone on to make further reality TV appearances on The Challenge Australia and SAS Australia.

Cyrell and Eden welcomed their son Boston in February 2020. Photo: Instagram/cyrelljimenezpaule

Cyrell reveals unseen fight on The Challenge

Speaking with Yahoo Lifestyle last week about her experience on The Challenge, Cyrell revealed that she had a heated argument with MasterChef star Conor Curran which was never shown on TV.

“They didn’t show it, but Conor dogged me hard,” she shared. “He tried to pin everything on me with putting Grant and Kiki [Morris] up for nomination [the previous night] when I had actually said, ‘If you can’t decide, flip a coin’.

“I was saying, ‘You’re the biggest cow, dog, cat, bulls**t artist’, everything. I don’t know why they didn’t air it, but I guess I’d already argued that many people that [the producers] just wanted me to go in peace.

“He got under a lot of skin and from what I can say, he pisses a lot of people off so he’s one to look out for,” she continues. “But I think he enjoyed it. I think he didn’t want to be remembered for making scrambled eggs anymore, and he just wanted to be now known as ‘Connor the villain’.”

