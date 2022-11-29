Man Utd eye return for Rabiot but Chelsea and Tottenham pose

And he recently opened up on how much he enjoyed playing in England. Rabiot told ESPN: “I feel attracted by the football, by the Premier League itself and its super competitive nature.

“I loved my time there, even if I was young. I liked the culture and the life; my family liked it too.

“I am not indifferent to playing in England, but there will be many options to consider. I have not spoken with Juve about the future, for example, as our start to the season was tough, plus the World Cup was coming, and I wanted to focus on it. After the World Cup, I will start thinking about my future more concretely.”

Rabiot is next due in action on Wednesday as France take on Tunisia in Qatar. Les Bleus have already qualified for the knockout stage and have all but secured top spot in Group D.

Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our new Facebook group by clicking here