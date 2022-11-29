Man Utd have £52m transfer plan to solve issue Solskjaer failed

According to Mundo Deportivo, United are following Zubimendi’s development closely and got a glimpse of his talents up close during the Europa League group stage. Despite signing a contract extension just a few months ago, the midfielder has a release clause of £52m which is reportedly appealing to United.

And Zubimendi is said to ‘wants to sign’ for United, suggesting negotiations on personal terms wouldn’t be an issue. With Fred’s contract expiring in the summer, United will need to bring in at least one central midfielder.

But Ten Hag will also want to inject some youth into the middle of the park with both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen turning 31 next year. And Zubimendi will bring exactly that with the 23-year-old tipped to be a regular for Spain in the years to come.