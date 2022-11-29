Marin Voice: Housing mandates an opportunity to enhance

One of the biggest controversies in Marin County is about housing.

The state government has sent mandates to county officials, as well as city and town leaders to construct more housing. Some people think we should fight the increases. They may be right – if the housing to be built will follow unfortunate patterns that have characterized past development.

In Marin and in California overall, urbanization and suburbanization produced many harmful impacts. Indigenous peoples were displaced, along with the native flora and fauna, greatly lowering diversity. Redlining and restrictive covenants produced long-lasting segregation. Large amounts of pavement, burying of watercourses, destruction of vegetation and construction in floodplains increased erosion and flooding.

Further, suburban sprawl linked to automobile dependency and landscape degradation reduced energy and water efficiency and increased pollution. Lack of attention to public spaces hurt community well-being. Low-density (as well as high-density) projects emphasized uniformity, limiting the scope of individual creativity. Overwhelming reliance on a financing model based on profit for developers yielded an excess of monster houses and reduced affordability.

In general, this kind of housing development has been harmful to the environment and to the maintenance of healthy, vibrant human communities.

However, what if we did not assume that future patterns of construction would be the same as those of the past? What if we were guided by a vision of a kind of development that would enhance the environment and improve human society?

Such a vision is still evolving, but some of its desirable elements are already well-recognized. One is a landscape that would mimic the original topography and hydrology as much as possible, with natural contours, provision for spread of floodwaters and high permeability to rainfall. Another is a mosaic of different kinds of vegetative cover that would reduce erosion and fire hazards while sequestering carbon. A third is a predominance of diverse native plant species that would provide sustenance for a full complex of native animals.

A fourth is a set of different housing types that would include mini-homes, single-family homes, and multi-unit structures. The units themselves would be of harmonious but varied architectural styles. They would show sensitivity to human scales, human history and human aesthetics; they would also be suitable for a variety of incomes. Walkability, cyclability and easy access to public transportation would be features of most neighborhoods. Public spaces and public art would be prioritized. These characteristics would favor diversity of all kinds, improve mental and physical health and foster positive interactions among individual people and among people and their environment.

Of course, it is one thing to articulate such a vision and another to implement it. However, there has been recent recognition that the viability of the kind of projects we need increases with a mixture of public and private financing that gives more importance to innovative forms such as land trusts and co-operatives.

The state housing mandates themselves are examples of political will, something that can be a key ingredient to moving forward. The main problem right now is that although there are major state initiatives on biodiversity, climate, equity, fire safety, housing and water, these do not seem to be coordinated. In fact, they often seem to be working at cross-purposes to one another.

It’s time for a holistic approach that not only balances state directives with local control, but also strives for harmony among the different components of the natural and built environments and of different sectors of human society. If we can use the current state of tension to achieve this, we may indeed cast off the curse and take advantage of the opportunity.

Paul da Silva, of Larkspur, is a collaborator of the Marin Biodiversity Corridor Initiative. Learn more at MarinBiodiversity.org.