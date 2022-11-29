Mass Effect Legendary Edition Headlines PS Plus In December

I hope you didn’t pick up Mass Effect Legendary Edition for PlayStation in any Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales, as the game will be a part of December’s PlayStation Plus offering.

Dealabs user billbil-kun reports that Mass Effect Legendary Edition will reportedly be made available for free December 6, 2022-January 3, 2023 for all PlayStation Plus Essentials, Extra, and Premium subscribers.

The game, which only has a previous gen version, is by extension playable on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The Legendary Edition is a remaster of the original Mass Effect trilogy, which based on everything we’ve seen teased from developer BioWare regarding the next Mass Effect game, will be all you’ll need to play to prepare yourself for it.

Sorry, Andromeda fans.

Biomutant and Divine Knockout are the two other games rounding out the lineup, with PS4 and PS5 versions available depending on the console you own. Biomutant is developer Experiment 101’s post-apocalyptic action game starring a mammal warrior of your creation, while Divine Knockout is a third-person fighting game featuring evolving battlefields and multiple game modes.

Divine Knockout is launching as a part of PlayStation Plus, so it’s the one title you’re guaranteed to not already own!

If you’re have an Xbox, Microsoft has confirmed that Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold subscribers will be able to claim Colt Canyon, a top-down shooter set in a western wasteland, and Bladed Fury, a side-scrolling action game inspired by Chinese history and mythology. Next month. Colt Canyon will be up for grabs all month long, while Bladed Fury is free starting December 16.