Matt Hancock ‘gutted’ he lost to Jill Scott in I’m A Celebrity

“Matt Hancock visibly gutted he is out. He genuinely thought he was going to win. #ImACeleb,” @richieprawn wrote.

@MarkBorkowski added: “Matt Hancock looked gutted finding out he failed to win @imacelebrity – what an ego. His ‘move on’ or ‘start anew’ project has hit the buffers. Reality beyond the jungle is a brave new hell.”

On Monday, representatives for Matt confirmed the MP would be returning to the UK this week.

A spokesperson for Matt Hancock said: “Matt will be in West Suffolk this week and the second reading of his Dyslexia Screening and Teacher Training Bill will be heard in Parliament on Friday.”