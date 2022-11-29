Meghan and Harry to compete with William and Kate over ‘US popularity’





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could go head-to-head with Prince William and Kate Middleton over who can attract the biggest crowds as both couples make appearances in the US this week, a royal expert has claimed. The Prince and Princess of Wales are travelling across the Atlantic that will see them take part in a number of engagements in Boston. They will spend three days in the US, marking the second annual Earthshot Prize award ceremony over the weekend, putting an environmental spin on John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot project during the 1960s.

They have been tipped to win over the hearts of Americans during a trip that will see them showing their support for finding ways to tackle climate change. But that trip to Boston comes just days before Meghan and Harry are scheduled to attend a glitzy awards ceremony in New York. Royal Family biographer Andrew Morton said he will be “interested” to see how the crowds compare when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in New York – at the same time the Prince and Princess of Wales visit Boston. He added Meghan and Harry, who he described as “the King and Queen of California”, had been mobbed on their last trip to the Big Apple.

Mr Morton said: “Meghan and Harry are a polarising couple. It’ll be interesting to look at the size of the crowds in New York, where Megan and Harry accept their award, compared to the crowds for William and Catherine in Boston.” The royal biographer added in the interview with Reuters: “The Royal Family are a competitive bunch, they always have been and always will be. “Prince William is the future king, Prince Harry no longer has a royal role. But nonetheless, they will be looking at the optics to see who had the biggest crowds, who had the most column inches and if they tell you otherwise, don’t believe them.” Katie Nicholl, author and royal editor at Vanity Fair, believes the US trip for William and Kate will be a “massive charm offensive” and that Americans will likely “fall head over heels” in love with them. READ MORE: Princess Anne’s visit to Falklands sparks fury in Argentina

“It’s still an important visit. I think you’re going to see things done quite differently on this. I think it’s going to look fresh and modern. And I think they’re going to engage in a way that you haven’t seen them do.” Meanwhile, another royal expert believes Kate, Princess of Wales and Prince William’s upcoming trip to the US could be a “good opportunity” for the senior royals to bolster their image across the pond. But Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, commented that the royals, “particularly as far as America is concerned, have had a bit of a bumpy ride of late”. He said: “They’ve come in for huge amounts of criticism on the back of ‘The Crown’ and also the Oprah Winfrey interview, which has not particularly reflected well on the House of Windsor.” The Prince and Princess of Wales’ trip, therefore, is a “good opportunity” to “redress the balance, if at all possible”.