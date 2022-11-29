Meghan confesses to ‘gushing’ fan moment when she met podcast guest





For the final episode of her podcast, Meghan Markle turned to a group of male guests to shine a light on the impact they have on the perpetuation (and/or breaking down) of stereotypes and labels pinned on women. The Duchess of Sussex spoke to comedian Trevor Noah, talk show host and TV producer Andy Cohen, and director, producer, and screenwriter Judd Apatow. Starting with Andy, a reality TV powerhouse and host of the late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live, they delved into the ways in which archetypes are bolstered in the media.

Andy also acts as executive producer for The Real Housewives, a highly-successful television franchise that follows the personal and professional lives of affluent women in a particular city. Meghan admitted to being a “huge fan” of the show and confessed to a slightly awkward first meeting with the well-known producer. As she welcomed Andy as her first guest on the episode, the TV personality said: “Nice to meet you,” to which the Duchess responded: “It’s good to see you. I met you before. You’ll never remember it.” Andy exclaimed: “You’re kidding!” before the royal explained how the pair had actually met years ago. She said: “I did need to set the table a bit, to maybe go down memory lane when we met once upon a time or shall I say: Twice upon a time.” The Duchess continued: “I’ve met you twice. The first one, Suits wasn’t even on yet, the pilot hadn’t even aired and there was some sort of event for USA and Bravo at the SLS Hotel… And I was such a huge fan.” READ MORE: Meghan rehashes issues with ‘difficult’ label: ‘Just a euphemism for the b-word!’

Talking about the show, Meghan said: “I get why it was such a huge, huge part of pop culture and, when it began because you began with Orange County and I’m from California, it felt remotely like a world that I knew but still felt so foreign. But I would say almost every one of my friends still watches it.” The Duchess explained that when she asks her friends why they choose to watch the show, the almost unanimous answer is: drama. “And because it brings entertainment,” she said. “It’s entertaining and it’s also, I think, so familiar.” Andy said: “It’s a way to kind of judge other people’s behaviours in a guilt-free way — without feeling bad about it. It’s an excuse to gossip about friends who aren’t really our friends.” Meghan then admitted that she feels “conflicted” when it comes to the show, explaining that it’s not as a result of Andy’s “rightfully deserved success, but on what his success — specifically with this franchise — has been based on.” DON’T MISS:

She continued: “As we grapple, this season, with what archetypes are and how limiting they are, on the flip side of that is: are we giving women the space and allowance to be exactly who they are as complicated, layered, challenging, funny, silly, etc.? “Or, in a franchise like Housewives, are we fueling the fire of archetypes by creating caricatures of women? And we’re not just talking about a couple of women, when you talk about representation it is no small number of women on this show; we are talking hundreds — literally over 200 women around the world as part of this franchise.” The Real Housewives cast is known for its big personalities and constant personal drama. Andy describes it as a “feminist show,” but Meghan admits that it’s a “tough one” for her, given “the role that the show might play in perpetuating the sorts of labels we’ve been discussing on Archetypes.” Andy said: “I think that there’s a big conversation to be had about how much they are playing into [a caricature] and how much are they living their lives. And I think if you look at these women, they really are [themselves].”

He continued: “We don’t cast wallflowers on this show so they really are as kind of activated and dramatic as you see on the show. And my text messages and my conversations when we’re not filming can attest to that.” Meghan, who was once the subject of Real Housewives speculation when some hinted that she might be cast on the Beverly Hills franchise, confessed that she stopped watching the show years ago — when her own life became full of drama. The pair joked about setting up a “Real Housewives in Montecito”, with Andy saying: “You were at Oprah’s house and when Oprah had a luncheon, you had a disagreement about the crudités and… then you were seeing Ellen the next day.” Meghan said: “This is my audition for real housewives in Montecito,” before the producer insisted: “You don’t have to audition.”