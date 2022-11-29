Meghan opens conversation to men in final episode of podcast

Meghan explained that she wanted to hear men’s thoughts on the archetypes, first including impressions from men across the world who have listened to previous episodes of the podcast.

One listener said his biggest takeaway was “really understanding and appreciating the history of words,” while another confessed to realising his role in reinforcing some of the stereotypes.

Then, Meghan introduced her latest guests, admitting her husband Prince Harry had been the influence behind her decision to widen the conversation.

She said: “Now, if you’ve been listening to the past eleven episodes, you may have noticed that you haven’t heard many men’s voices, in fact, until now outside of a quick pop-in from my husband, in the first episode, this show has featured exclusively women’s voices.

“And that’s by design, it was important to us that women have a space to share their authentic and complicated complex and dynamic experiences to be heard and to be understood.

“But through that process, it also occurred to me and, truth be told, at the suggestion of my husband that if we really want to shift how we think about gender and the limiting labels that we separate people into, then we have to broaden the conversation.”