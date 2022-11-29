Meghan rehashes issues with ‘difficult’ label in final podcast





Meghan Markle has released the final episode of her successful Spotify podcast, Archetypes. The Duchess of Sussex has produced 12 episodes since August and has tackled important issues with the help of friends, experts and celebrities. In the latest episode, the 41-year-old sat down with male guests to discuss how they can contribute to the collective effort to go beyond the stereotypes and labels. She turned to comedian Trevor Noah, talk show host and TV producer Andy Cohen, and director, producer, and screenwriter Judd Apatow for open conversations about how they can play an impactful part in the cultural conversation, mainly through their roles in the media.

During her conversation with Andy Cohen, Meghan brought up a label that has plagued her over the years. “I was doing an episode purely about the b-word,” the Duchess explained. “But most of the women that I spoke to had very little issue with the word because it’s so oversaturated, that it’s almost diffused.” She continued: “And instead, they were saying what is charged for them is how easily women are now being called ‘difficult’. And that it’s really just a euphemism for the same thing, but it has more of a dig to it.” ‘Duchess Difficult’ was a nickname given to the royal soon after her wedding to Prince Harry. It came amid swirling rumours that the latest addition to the Royal Family was incredibly demanding of Palace staff. Several aides reportedly departed due to the Duchess’ challenging behaviour, although the accounts of some former staff have been contested by both Meghan and Harry. Meghan has previously spoken about her dislike for the term; she also revealed a “hatred” for the word b*tch, telling some of her previous podcast guests she has a “visceral reaction” whenever she hears it and refusing to use it throughout the hour-long episode. READ MORE: Meghan interviews men in last podcast after Harry urges her to make major change

Andy, who acts as an executive producer on the Real Housewives franchise, said the use of word ‘b*tch’ was “banned” on the show, saying: “We’ve had a weird relationship with the b-word on The Housewives, and there was a housewife that wanted to use it in her tagline. “Finally the women who ran Bravo said: ‘We don’t want the b-word in the show…This is a negative.’ And I think what ultimately wound up happening was that the woman used it [the b-word] in the same way we empowered the word queer in Queer Eye on Bravo – Queer used to be a bit of a weaponised word. “I think the case that was made by the woman [the housewife] was like: ‘No, this is a positive to me.'” Meghan admitted that recognising the use of some of these charged words as a positive was “part of the discovery through this entire podcast”. It comes after her previous criticism f the positive reclamation of the word.

They talked about the Nineties and Noughties, noting the introduction of the 24-hour news cycle and, as Ms Yarrow labels it, the ‘bitchification’ of women in the headlines. She said: “If you name a woman during that decade, the treatment of them used various archetypes, derivatives, corollaries and actually the word ‘bitch’ to undercut their personas and to ‘bitchify’ them.” The Duchess pinpointed this constant and public “name-calling” as part of why she has “such a visceral reaction to this word,” adding: “It was implanted on a granular level, without any of us thinking about it at the time. This demonisation of these women, of course, had ripple effects.” Ms Yarrow added: “All of these interpretations of these, various famous women have very real impacts for real women and girls because women and girls saw these stories unfold. And at the time, we really weren’t having a mainstream conversation about how sexist and racist the coverage of these women was. We were just internalising these images of women being incompetent, unfeminine and hyper-sexual as truth. And so that really impacted what we perceived as being possible for our own lives.” Later, Meghan hinted at a strategy she has adopted to prevent the term from affecting her, suggesting that she now uses it to push her into embracing her new life.

The Duchess said: “For some women, it’s all about embracing and reclaiming the b-word, taking the power out of it, maybe even using comedy to defuse it. And for others, it’s standing in there knowing and being unaffected by the implication of the word or its cousin, ‘difficult’. “Powering through in spite of the pain, or even the insecurity it may cause. And sometimes using the dig for drive, getting them closer to their goal, building a business, a career.” Meghan suggested the labels are often used as a “deflection” from the “awesome” traits some women have. She also admitted her friends inspired her to explore this specific archetype, given her own experiences with the term, pushing her to tackle the issue head-on. The Duchess has previously addressed the nickname by clarifying she is “not difficult, I’m particular”. In an episode of Archetypes last month, Meghan spoke to American actress Issa Rae, comedian and writer Ziwe and Professor Emily Bernard, to discuss some of the stereotypes black women are labelled with. During the episode, she said: “Just say what it is you need, you are allowed to set a boundary, you are allowed to be clear. It does not make you demanding, it does not make you difficult, it makes you clear.”