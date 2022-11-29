Meta Flex Naija opens new doors of opportunity in the Metaverse

The growth of the Metaverse is undeniable, and the Meta Flex Naija event highlighted its benefits to creators. This mixed reality event took place on the 25th of November 2022 in Lagos was the first of its kind. Tech City had the opportunity to be on the ground for this event to get a clear picture of Meta’s vision of the metaverse for Nigerian and African creators.

The event allowed attendees to connect with the digital artworks of various creators via an NFT gallery. To view the items on display, viewers had to access them via their devices, since they are digital works of art. With the scan of a code, viewers could view these 3D works of art that float in “the digital space.”

Digital artworks at the Meta Flex Naija event.

Viewing of these artworks is via Augmented Reality, and Meta is pumping billions into developing this sector. With this event, Meta is bringing the ball into the court of Nigerian and African creators to explore the opportunities in the Metaverse. The key entry points into the Meta Flex Naija event were Augmented Reality (AR), Digital Collectibles (NFTs), and Avatars.

There is a new world for Nigerian creators to explore in the Metaverse, and Meta is giving them the platform to grow. From digital artworks to virtual reality game developments, there is something in store for every creator. Well, the event wasn’t all about viewing digital art pieces, as creators and artists from around the country were there to spice up the event.

Images from the Meta Flex Naija event.

Pop stars, Teni the entertainer and Ayra Star performed live on stage with actor, Bisola Aiyeola hosting with vibrancy! Ineke Paulsen, Meta’s Director of EMEA Marketing and Anna Lee, International Marketing Manager at Meta were also in attendance.

Meta Flex Naija was not only lively but also brought the opportunity for creators to monetize their art on platforms like Instagram. With the coming features to Instagram and other Meta-owned platforms, creators in Nigeria and Africa will be able to step into the Metaverse boldly. This is a new era of the internet, and Meta is inviting all creators to join them on the digital side.