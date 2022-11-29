Mike Tindall finally receives ‘papa hug’ as he reunites with his kids





Mike Tindall was seen alongside his children having a fun day at Sea World on Sunday. The former rugby star became the eighth contestant to leave the jungle on Saturday during the finale and shared a touching reunion with his wife Zara Tindall, who is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth.

Mike appeared cheerful and laughing as he enjoyed the theme park with his children Mia, age eight, Lena, age four, and Lucas, who is 20 months old. The royal could be seen carrying his youngest daughter and planting a kiss on top of her her head, no doubt thrilled to be reunited with his whole family. It’s believed the family attended the theme park for around two hours where they looked at penguins as well as other animals. Later, the family went and enjoyed time at the water park.

On the reality show, Zara wrote a heartfelt letter to Mike from home to keep his morale up while in the jungle. It was read out by Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, who plays Eileen Grimshaw in the ITV soap opera. The letter said: “Hi my love, we are missing you so much and really needing some papa hugs, but glad you’re sharing them with your campmates. “The girls are enjoying sports and throwing themselves into everything at the moment and the little man is loving life, smashing it up, learning some new words. Z, M, L and L. x.” READ MORE: Mike Tindall urges campmates not to ‘just f**k off’ when back in UK

On Monday, Mike revealed that the "hardest thing" about participating in 'I'm a Celebrity' was being away from his children and wife Zara for almost a month. In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Mike said: "That's probably the hardest thing about the whole show, especially when you've got the three little ones as well, is being away for that period of time." The former rugby player also revealed more about the letter Zara had sent him. He said: "Originally, she wasn't going to write me the note because I carry them quite close to the surface anyway and I try and put, in that situation, emotions down below. "I was trying to get my brother to write the letter, so he would actually take the mickey out of me a bit more and it would be a grounding one, rather than bringing it all back to the surface but she was sneaky on me. "She was a sneaky little one, she was there, so it got me a little bit."

Mike looked thrilled to be reunited with Zara as soon as he was eliminated from the jungle, and he hugged her and could be heard saying: “I missed you so much.” The royal soon took back control of his social media, where his team had been posting updates of his time in the jungle, and posted a sweet selfie of the couple. In the photo shared to social media, Zara can be seen cuddling her husband while the pair both look smitten with each other. Mike wrote alongside the photo: “Reunited!!! Back to normality and time to eat!!! Thanks for all the kind messages! It was a blast! #imaceleb #familytime,” alongside a red love heart emoji.